Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Quintana, Pedro C., 9/28/1980, of 2407 6th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 1 on other narcotic sched I&II; $65 court costs. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Reul, Donald T., 3/12/1990, of 220 W. 5th St. B., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on received/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $3,645 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 90 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on burglary; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 90 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure. Charge dismissed on eight counts of burglary.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ramsey, Elliott T., 6/16/1989, of 25247 Mallison Rd., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,851 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail.
Schwigen, Samantha A., 7/29/1994,of 427 Ross St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $1,140 fine/costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams and possession of meth less than 5 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Dunham, Bobby G., 9/9/1975, of 5511 34th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 19 on DUI.