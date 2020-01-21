Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Quintana, Pedro C., 9/28/1980, of 2407 6th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 1 on other narcotic sched I&II; $65 court costs. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

Reul, Donald T., 3/12/1990, of 220 W. 5th St. B., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on received/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $3,645 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 90 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on burglary; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 90 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure. Charge dismissed on eight counts of burglary.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ramsey, Elliott T., 6/16/1989, of 25247 Mallison Rd., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,851 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail.