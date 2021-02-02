Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Jernigan, Ja'Von M., 2/22/2000, of 1214 13th Ave., Lot 7, P.O. Box 594, Erie; guilty finding entered Jan. 4 on felony arson/real/personal property more than $150; $1,020 court costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 4 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped and two counts of felony arson/real/personal property.
Kosgard, William Thomas, 4/13/1982, of 1304 12th St. 1/2, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 18 on aggravated battery/use deadly weapon; $1,957 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Lindquist, Heather A., 8/2/1974, of 131 14th St., Rapids City; guilty finding entered Dec. 22 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $16,294 fine/costs, 36 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 22 on aggravated discharge firearm/occ vehicle; 36 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on reckless discharge firearm/endangers. Charge dismissed on aggravated discharge firearm/occ vehicle and reckless discharge firearm/endangers and aggravated discharge/peace officer.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Schafer, Jason C., 9/28/1985, of 19273 IL Hwy 26, Princeton; charge dismissed Nov. 13 on DUI.