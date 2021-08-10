Daily record: Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Johnson, Chance R., 5/17/1999, of 24788 County Hwy 28, Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 11 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; $82 fine/costs, one year DOC. Guilty finding entered June 11 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; one year DOC. Guilty finding entered June 11 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence and criminal damage to property less than $500 and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300 and misdemeanor escape/peace officer. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and felony possession of meth less than five grams.