Daily record: Tuesday, April 26, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Symons, John G., 1/14/1971, of 21511 94th Ave. N., P.O. Box 131, Port Byron; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on unlawful possession of credit/debit card; $2,169 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, restitution.

Tatum, Deshawn L., 3/22/1996, of 921 15th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed April 8 on criminal damage/government property/more than $500-$10,000; $50,500 court costs.

Tellez, Rodolfo, 8/4/1994, of 501 15th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered April 9 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,366 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.  

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Matuszyk, Ciara N., 8/22/1990, of 26787 IL Hwy 91, P.O. Box 21, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on DUI; $3,208 fine/costs, 24 months probation alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Paredes, Jose J., 7/25/1998, of 713 E. 4th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 9 on TETCON w/i 2 hours driving; $2,533 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Daniel, Aurelius C., 9/12/1995, of 303 W. Stroup St., Apt. #A3, Richland, Iowa; withheld judgment with supervision April 7 on DUI; $2,833 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.

