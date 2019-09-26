ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Drish, Benjamin, Ehlers, Keely, both of Rock Island.
Woodley, Royce, Lohr, Sara, both of Chicago.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Berube, Tammy, Paul.
Utz, Daniel, Emili.
You have free articles remaining.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Gillespie, Brian S., 4/29/1974, of 310 Rice St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 11 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,749 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 30 hour jail.
Grant, Deaven D., 7/21/1987, of 906 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped; $400 court costs. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Pulley, Devin P., 6/13/1991, of 229 W. 29th Ave., Apt. 2, Woodhull; charge amended/reduced Aug. 15 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,502 fine/costs.
Randolph, Tyrome Sr., 5/22/1973, of 537 5th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 1 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $894 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail, 60 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.