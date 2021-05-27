 Skip to main content
Daily record: Thursday, May 27, 2021
Daily record: Thursday, May 27, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Shoemaker, Joanne Margaret, 5/7/1986, of 1215 16th St. Ct., Silvis; guilty finding entered Sept. 15, 2020, court date May 4, on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $906 fine/costs, two years DOC, one year mandatory supervised release (MSR). Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams. 

Spicer, Travor L., 1/19/1999, of 835 22nd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 23 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,899 fine/costs, 24 months probation, two days credit time served. Guilty finding entered April 23 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation, two days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated assault peace officer/firefighter/ER worker. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Shaw, Thaddeus L., 10/4/1957, of 222 East Saint Paul St., Spring Valley Ill.; guilty finding entered March 19 on possession of controlled substance; $1,475 fine/costs, 24 months probation, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. 

Shaw, Thaddeus L., 10/4/1957, of 1200 W. Division, Apt. 100, Kewanee; charge dismissed March 19 on possession of controlled substance.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Niles, Craig A., 11/16/1984, of 3211 Jenny Ln. Hill Dr., Columbia, Mo.; withheld judgment with supervision April 22 on DUI; $2,681 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

