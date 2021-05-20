 Skip to main content
Daily record: Thursday, May 20, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Palmer, Joseph Lee, Jr., 2/10/1978, of 3257 Knoxville Road, Sherrard; guilty finding entered April 26 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,790 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 15 days in jail.  

Ponciano, Dominick A C, 1/9/1995, of 513 15th Ave., Silvis; guilty finding entered April 30 on aid/abet state/title/certificate; $1,441 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Mote, Rashel L., 12/14/1995, of 1840 28 1/2 Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment March 29 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Lehman, Joe G., 2/23/1981, of 2018 Garfield Ave., West Liberty; guilty finding entered April 28 on DUI; $2,988 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days electronic monitoring.

Lester, David H., 5/25/1964, of 3916 Chisholm Trail, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision April 29 on DUI; $2,551 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

Lieferman, Jade N., 11/20/1985, of 5112 N. Fairmount St., Lot 217, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision April 29 on DUI; $2,551 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

