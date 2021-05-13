Daily record: Thursday, May 13,

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Everidge, Justin D., 9/24/1987, of 1128 LeClaire St., Davenport; withheld judgment/2nd Chance April 22 on burglary; $2,019 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on residential burglary.
Eversoll, Beau D, 2/5/1980, of homeless, Fulton; withheld judgment/2nd Chance April 23 on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $1,754 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Gillespie, Caden M., 7/18/2001, of 1200 Florence Ave., Apt 20A, Pekin, Ill.; withheld judgment March 25 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,603 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 30-100 grams/1st and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Nduwayezu, Imanuel, 11/15/1993 of 2531 7th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed April 15 on DUI.