Daily record: Sunday, May 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Decker, Micah Joseph, 3/21/1979, of 1552 320th St., Sherrard; guilty finding entered April 15 on felon fail/return from furlough; two years DOC.
Dwyer, Richard D., 5/7/1973, of 1231 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision April 13 on misdemeanor criminal trespass building; three months supervision. Charge dismissed April 13 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Carrino, Race C., 2/22/1995, of 1611 Bay St., Apt. A, Santa Cruz, Calif.; guilty finding entered March 2 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $4,190 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed March 2 on possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Eismon, Todd Anthony II, 10/19/1988, of 917 Cypress Dr., Colona; withheld judgment/supervision March 31 on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.