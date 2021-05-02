 Skip to main content
Daily record: Sunday, May 2, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Decker, Micah Joseph, 3/21/1979, of 1552 320th St., Sherrard; guilty finding entered April 15 on felon fail/return from furlough; two years DOC. 

Dwyer, Richard D., 5/7/1973, of 1231 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision April 13 on misdemeanor criminal trespass building; three months supervision. Charge dismissed April 13 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Carrino, Race C., 2/22/1995, of 1611 Bay St., Apt. A, Santa Cruz, Calif.; guilty finding entered March 2 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $4,190 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed March 2 on possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Eismon, Todd Anthony II, 10/19/1988, of 917 Cypress Dr., Colona; withheld judgment/supervision March 31 on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Garcia, Alicia Velazquez, 12/27/1947, of 1652 Silvia Ave., Lancaster, Calif.; withheld judgment with supervision March 16 on DUI; $3,058 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment 100 hours public/community service.

