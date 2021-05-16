Daily record: Sunday, May 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Foster, Mariah C., 1/6/2001, of 3700 5th St., Apt. C8, Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 5 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $623 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hess, Noah M., 9/7/1996, of 125 Peach St. S., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 29 on domestic battery/other prior; $300 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge dismissed on five counts of domestic battery/other prior.
Johnson, Jerry A., 5/2/1984, of 200 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 19 on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia; $1,300 fine/costs. Charge dismissed March 19 on felony possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Kelleher, Johnnal E., 5/11/1989, of 5912 W. 26th St., Apt. 2B, Cicero, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision March 11 on DUI; $2,918 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.