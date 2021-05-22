Daily record: Saturday, May 22, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Reed, Nasir Maximus, 4/21/2001, of 6625 34th Ave. #308, East Moline; guilty finding entered April 29 on aid/abet/Possess/sell stolen vehicle; $799 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 45 days credit time served. Charge dismissed April 29 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.
Reese, Willie Henry, 6/15/1964, of 3705 9th St., Apt. 801, Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 26 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $866 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 78 days credit time served. Charge dismissed April 26 on aggravated battery/use deadly weapon and felon possess weapon/2nd+.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Mourning, Kaycee E., 6/17/1998, of 1121 14th St., Upper Unit 2, Moline; withheld judgment March 26 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $4,240 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
Park, Ryan E., 6/8/1985, of 712 11th Ave., Colona; withheld judgment March 25 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.