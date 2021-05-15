Daily record: Saturday, May 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Flores, Alejandro Daniel, 4/29/1985, of 924 4th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 30 on mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams; $44,190 fine/costs, four years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams. Charge dismissed on cannabis traffic/2,000 less than 5,000 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Gray, Lee D., 11/28/1984, of 535 23rd Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed March 26 on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/firefighter/ER worker and misdemeanor unlawful display title/certificate/plate-1st and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Herrera Nunez, Elmer A., 2/7/2000, of 520 Pleasant St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 17 on aggravated DUI/accident/bodily harm; $78,027 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, restitution. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/accident/bodily harm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Slack, Tammi K., 11/29/1978, of 1616 W. 67th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision April 14 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.