Daily record: Saturday, May 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ashley, Brett T., 6/8/1984, of 6855 Colonial Ave., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered April 20 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $3,041 court costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered April 20 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.

Bird, Megan A., 5/29/1989, of 213 W. 65th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered April 15 on felony possession of controlled substance; $8,159 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered April 15 on felony possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Britt, Carol L., 5/31/1968, of 316 S. Walnut St., Apt. B, Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 19 on misdemeanor theft/unauthorized control/less than $500; $585 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, restitution, nine days credit time served, 81 days in jail. Charge dismissed on three counts of felony forgery/issue/deliver document. Charge dismissed on two counts of misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500. Charge dismissed on three counts of misdemeanor bank fraud/possession of stolen check and one count of misdemeanor theft/stolen/less than $500.