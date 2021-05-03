Daily record: Monday, May 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Council, Travis J., 8/20/1991, of 711 Rose #4, Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 25 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $1,337 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered March 25 on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500; 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered March 25 on misdemeanor cause child to be endangered; 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered March 25 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend, 180 days in jail restitution. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior and misdemeanor criminal trespass to state land and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.