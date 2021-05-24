Daily record: Monday, May 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Reid, Nicholas Rivard, 2/28/1988, of 3637 72nd St., Moline; guilty finding entered April 22 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,972 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Robinson, Isaiah D., 12/1/2000, of 1188 23rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered April 23 on felony aggravated fleeing/damage more than $300 property; $3,849 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Porter, Randy L., 2/6/1956, of Galva; guilty finding entered March 19 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; three years DOC, 190 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/nurse and felony aggravated battery/public place and felony aggravated battery/judge/EMT and felony threaten a public official. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Schneider, Robert A., 8/21/1997, of 643 Madison Ave., Geneseo; withheld judgment/2nd Chance March 19 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $2,070 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.