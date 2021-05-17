Daily record: Monday, May 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Garcia, Manuel, 3/30/1986, of 2406 32nd St., Moline; guilty finding entered April 22 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,917 court costs, six years DOC. Charge dismissed on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.
Henry, Druvaughan, 9/4/1999, of 1221 Ripley St., Davenport; guilty finding entered April 21 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $1,228 fine/costs, 12 months probation. Charge dismissed on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and aggravated battery/judge/EMT and aggravated battery/peace officer.
Inman, Zachary Ryan, 10/15/1993, of 5027 4th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed on felony felon possesson/use firearm prior and misdemeanor domestic batteyr/physical contact.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Logsdon, Jered W., 6/25/1994, of 818 E. 2nd St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 30 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $2,439 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge with special conditions, special facility attend, 120 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.