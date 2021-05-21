Daily record: Friday, May 21, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Porento, Shaun Michael Thomas, 10/11/1982, of 14202 South Eggelston Ave., Riverdale; charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/5 and two counts of aggravated DUI/accident/bodily harm.
Psinas, Stephen E III, 5/23/1974, of 1878 18th Ave. A, East Moline; charge dismissed April 30 aid/abet forge registration and aid/abet use false name, etc.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Meyer, Joel F., 10/31/1975, of 2432 Walsh Way, Apt. 2, Joliet; guilty finding entered March 9 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,650 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered March 9 on misdemeanor violate bail bond/family member; 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony harassment/threaten person/kill and felony harassment/threat/person/no contact order and felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle. Charge dismissed three counts of misdemeanor violate bail bond/family member and one count misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Schwartz, Allyson T., 7/10/1993, of 460 28th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision March 12 on DUI; $2,768 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.