 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Friday, May 21, 2021
0 comments

Daily record: Friday, May 21, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Porento, Shaun Michael Thomas, 10/11/1982, of 14202 South Eggelston Ave., Riverdale; charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/5 and two counts of aggravated DUI/accident/bodily harm.

Psinas, Stephen E III, 5/23/1974, of 1878 18th Ave. A, East Moline; charge dismissed April 30 aid/abet forge registration and aid/abet use false name, etc.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Meyer, Joel F., 10/31/1975, of 2432 Walsh Way, Apt. 2, Joliet; guilty finding entered March 9 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,650 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered March 9 on misdemeanor violate bail bond/family member; 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony harassment/threaten person/kill and felony harassment/threat/person/no contact order and felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle. Charge dismissed three counts of misdemeanor violate bail bond/family member and one count misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Schwartz, Allyson T., 7/10/1993, of 460 28th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision March 12 on DUI; $2,768 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three killed including 1-year-old girl in I-80 crash
Crime & Courts

Three killed including 1-year-old girl in I-80 crash

  • Updated

Three people died Thursday, including a 1-year-old girl, after the Ford Mustang in which they were riding crashed into the back of a semitractor- trailer that had slowed or stopped for traffic on Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said in a news release issued Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News