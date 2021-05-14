Daily record: Friday, May 14, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Felch, Hali M., 1/25/1988, of 2220 W. Mission Lane #1090, Phoenix, Ariz.; withheld judgment April 23 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,770 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 18 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams.
Fillman, Corine, 8/19/1966, of 417 20th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed April 28 on burglary; $67 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Gorden, Dustin R., 5/16/1984, of 624 Willard St., Kewanee; charge dismissed March 19 o theft con intent less than $500 prior.
Gorden, Dustin R., 5/16/1984, of 69 NW 1st Ave., Galva; charge dismissed March 19 on felony burglary and felony theft con intent and felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles and misdemeanor criminal trespass building and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Janes, Alexander R., 3/21/1994, of 5221 11th Ave. C., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision March 31 on DUI; $3,218 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.