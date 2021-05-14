 Skip to main content
Daily record: Friday, May 14, 2021
Daily record: Friday, May 14, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Felch, Hali M., 1/25/1988, of 2220 W. Mission Lane #1090, Phoenix, Ariz.; withheld judgment April 23 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,770 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 18 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams. 

Fillman, Corine, 8/19/1966, of 417 20th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed April 28 on burglary; $67 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Gorden, Dustin R., 5/16/1984, of 624 Willard St., Kewanee; charge dismissed March 19 o theft con intent less than $500 prior.

Gorden, Dustin R., 5/16/1984, of 69 NW 1st Ave., Galva; charge dismissed March 19 on felony burglary and felony theft con intent and felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles and misdemeanor criminal trespass building and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Janes, Alexander R., 3/21/1994, of 5221 11th Ave. C., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision March 31 on DUI; $3,218 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Sanchez-Casco, Isai, 11/13/1993, of 931 14th 1/2 St., Rock Island; charge dismissed April 16 on DUI.

Siegert, Joseph A., 7/9/1982, of 12 Park Ave., Eldridge; withheld judgment with supervision April 19 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

