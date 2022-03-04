 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daily record: Friday, March 4, 2022

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Waters, Kristin Marie, 7/16/1981, of 2344 W. 10th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,091 fine/costs, six months supervision, two days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than 5 grams. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance. 

Watson, Lacey Lee, 10/27/1999, of 580 Casecade Garden Drive 106, Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 4 on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Neels, Melanie R., 4/28/1984, of 227 15th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on DUI; $2,581 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 200 hours public/community service. 

Neels, Melanie R., 4/28/1984, of 227 15th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on DUI; $2,581 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 200 hours public/community service. 

People are also reading…

Patterson, Travis W., 7/27/1984, of 908 23rd St., Bettendorf; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 8 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision alcohol treatment. 

Rasso, Christopher L., 12/29/1972, of 1306 23rd Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 2 on DUI; $30 court costs.

Rasso, Christopher L., 12/29/1972, of 332 1/2 16th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on DUI; $3,901 fine/costs, 18 months probation, alcohol treatment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

Two people were found dead Saturday morning as the result of a vehicle crash in Bettendorf. The collision occurred on Interstate 74 west at the 3.4-mile marker.

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO chief slams Russia 'recklessness' in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News