Daily record: Friday, March 4, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Waters, Kristin Marie, 7/16/1981, of 2344 W. 10th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,091 fine/costs, six months supervision, two days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than 5 grams. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Watson, Lacey Lee, 10/27/1999, of 580 Casecade Garden Drive 106, Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 4 on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Neels, Melanie R., 4/28/1984, of 227 15th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on DUI; $2,581 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 200 hours public/community service.
Neels, Melanie R., 4/28/1984, of 227 15th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on DUI; $2,581 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 200 hours public/community service.
People are also reading…
Patterson, Travis W., 7/27/1984, of 908 23rd St., Bettendorf; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 8 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision alcohol treatment.
Rasso, Christopher L., 12/29/1972, of 1306 23rd Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 2 on DUI; $30 court costs.
Rasso, Christopher L., 12/29/1972, of 332 1/2 16th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on DUI; $3,901 fine/costs, 18 months probation, alcohol treatment.