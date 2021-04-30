Daily record: Friday, April 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Williams, Albert EJ III, 9/15/1995, of 1008 20th Ave., Rock Island; guilty fidning entered April 1 on domestic battery/contact/violate order of protection; $799 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 67 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/victim 60+.
Yusuf, Zaire, 8/15/2000, of 1836 37th St., Moline; charge dismissed April 6 on aggravated battery/public place.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Andrews, Tyler C., 2/26/1985, of 262 Victory St., Ponca City, Okla.; withheld judgment March 26 on possession of controlled substance; $3,765 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.
Beverlin, Matthew G., 9/10/1995, of 705 3rd St., Colona; charge dismissed March 16 on two counts of aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.
Brimhall, Sara L., 12/1/1991, of 830 Franklin St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 19 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; 12 months conditional discharge, 49 days credit time served, 131 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.