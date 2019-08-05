GENESEO – Craig Culver did not come to Culver’s of Geneseo restaurant just to visit.
During the visit by the restaurant chain's co-founder, he donned an apron and went to work behind the counter, taking orders from customers just like other Culver’s employees.
Most restaurant-goers recognized Culver from his warm and friendly smile and appreciated his willingness to deliver the food orders to their tables.
When asked what brought the restaurant chain's retired president and chief operating officer to Geneseo, he replied, “It’s been way too long since I’ve been here.”
Culver lives in Sauk City, Wis., and previously visited the Geneseo location in 2008.
Culver’s of Geneseo owner Kathy Reschke said she was prompted to reach out to the founder because she had been thinking about what she loves about Culver’s and said, “Many guests have asked me if I’ve ever met Craig Culver or if he’s ever been to our store in Geneseo. I tell them he has visited, and if he walked into our store on any given day, he’d shake my hand and say, ‘Kathy, how’s it going’?”
Reschke said she sent Culver a card and mentioned his television ads where he grills the “Butterburgers” for guests and invited him to return to Geneseo.
Within a short time, Reschke said she was contacted by Paul Pitas who handles public relations for Culver’s and was informed that Craig Culver would be visiting Geneseo on Monday.
“Our entire crew was so excited for his visit and for their opportunity to meet Craig Culver in person,” she said. “It is a special feeling that even through Culver’s dramatic growth, we are a family with great support by many wonderful people.”
There are 720 Culver’s restaurants in 25 states.