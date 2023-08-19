Viola Mayor Michael A. Lester is facing nearly two score of charges alleging theft and official misconduct, according to the charging document from the Mercer County Circuit Court.

Lester, 57, was arrested Wednesday by Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Mercer County Jail.

According to the charging document, Lester is charged with one count of theft, a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

The theft occurred between Oct. 29, 2022, and July 28, 2023. The document states that Lester “knowingly exerted unauthorized control over property of the Village of Viola, being U.S. currency.”

The charge states that Lester intended to deprive Viola of the money permanently. The value was between $500 and $10,000.

Lester also is charged with an additional 38 counts of official misconduct, each for allegedly stealing money from Viola. The dates of the official misconduct begin Nov. 25, 2022, and ended July 28, 2023. Each of the individual days on which an alleged theft occurred are designated in the charging document.

Official misconduct is a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

During a first appearance on the charges Thursday in Mercer County Circuit Court, Associate Circuit Judge Mathew Durbin scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Monday. Lester is free on pre-trial release.

Lester became Viola Mayor in April 2021 by defeating incumbent Kirk Doonan 146 to 88.