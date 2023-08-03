Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the man found shot to death early Wednesday in Rock Island.

The body of Julius J. Mathew, 21, of Rock Island, formerly of Waukegan, Illinois, was found in a residence in the 500 block of 6th Street.

The Rock Island Police Department said in a press release Wednesday that at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday officers were sent to a home to investigate a report of an unconscious male with a gunshot wound who was found inside the home.

When officers arrived they found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Gustafson said an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Friday.

The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Rock Island County Coroner’s Office with help from the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services.

Police ask that anyone with information about shooting death of Mathew to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

