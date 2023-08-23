Rock Island police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man early Wednesday.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said that officers were sent to the 500 block of 14th Avenue at 5:57 a.m. for a report of a dead person.

Officers located the man who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy will be conducted Thursday.

Gustafson did not release the name of the man pending notification of family members.

The homicide is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

It is the fourth homicide in Rock Island this year. The other three are Mario Yancy on July 20 in the 1300 block of 14th Street; Julius J. Mathew, on Aug. 2 in the 500 block of 6th Street; and, Zavion McNair on Aug. 19 in the 2000 block of 33rd Street. .

Police ask that anyone with information about these cases to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”