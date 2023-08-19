A 19-year-old Rock Island man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred early Saturday, Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi said.

Glen J. Evans Jr. is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of another 19-year-old man.

Evans is the son of Rock Island County Republican Central Committee Chairman Glen J. Evans Sr.

Landi said that at 2:54 a.m., Rock Island Police Officers were sent to a residence in the 2000 block of 33rd Street to investigate a report of shots fired.

At the scene officers found two wounded men, Evans and another man.

Both men were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island.

Evans suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated and then released.

The other man, whose name was not released Saturday, died of his wounds during transport to the hospital.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Evans was being held Saturday night without bond in the Rock Island County Jail pending a first appearance on the charge in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Under Illinois law, second-degree murder carries a prison sentence of four to 20 years with a mandatory two-years on mandatory supervised release after the prison sentence has been served. There also is an option for a four-year term on probation instead of prison.

Evans also is awaiting trial in Scott County District Court on two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree burglary.

He is accused, along with another man, Trevelyan Pugh, of burglarizing two Bettendorf homes on July 14, 2022, during which more than $6,500 in musical instruments and electronic equipment was stolen. A trial date of Dec. 12 has been set in that case.

Pugh has pleaded guilty in the case. During a hearing in Scott County District Court on July 27, 2023, Pugh was sentenced to serve five years on supervised probation.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”