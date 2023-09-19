Ashley Koehler couldn’t sit still.

Koehler, 36, Rock Island, fidgeted in place, shifting about in her orange jail suit as Rock Island County court officials discussed her criminal case.

Her excitement was palpable even through the video screen on which jail inmates appeared Monday before Judge Peter Church.

When the hearing, just a few minutes long, ended, jail staff escorted Koehler off screen

Koehler would soon be free — one of the first people held in the Rock Island County Jail released after the abolishment of cash bail in Illinois went into effect Monday as part of the Pretrial Fairness Act.

The act was passed and signed in 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act. It has since been amended and faced legal challenges, but it went into effect Monday. Under it, Illinois becomes the first state where solely non-monetary factors, such as danger and flight risk, determine if a person is detained before their trial. Judges make rulings on detention based on those factors.

Amendments passed in 2022 provided more guidance on topics like the “detention net” of detainable offenses, trespass violations and how the transition to the non-cash bail system is to work.

On Monday morning, Rock Island County court officials began in earnest their real-time test of the new process. Officials said there were about 50 cases the list and the court addressed about 20 of those before lunch, including Koehler’s case.

“It’s definitely a lot of work and a lot of information to have ready quickly,” Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said during a lull.

Monday’s effort required many resources from the court system, she said.

Rock Island County Public Defender Hany Khoury said during the same lull that the cases were going about how he expected.

“Individuals previously detained on now non-detainable offenses are being released,” he said.

The courts were holding most of the people eligible for detention, Khoury said.

“Most, but not all,” he said.

Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, cases fall under two broad categories — those in which authorities cannot detain the person charged and those in which the accused are eligible for detention.

Cases Monday morning fell into both categories and included homicides, gun crimes, drug crimes, property crimes and violation of orders of protection, often in combination.

Defendants released must meet conditions to remain free. Potential conditions included not having firearms, staying away from alcohol or submitting to GPS monitoring.

The charges against Koehler — possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance — did not make her eligible for detention under the circumstances of her case, according to court documents.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office opened the case against her in August, records state. Illinois still used the monetary bail system at the time, and Koehler’s bail, set at $50,000, required her to post a $5,000 bond before the jail would release her.

She had remained in custody since her first appearance in court on Aug. 16, court documents state.

Her conditions for release on Monday included maintaining contact with the county’s court services.

In cases where defendants are eligible for pretrial detention, the act places the burden on the state.

On Monday, that meant that whenever Villarreal wanted a person detained, she had to make her case to the court.

Khoury had the option to challenge the state’s assertions and did so in each contested case Monday morning.

When the attorneys finished their arguments, the judge — Peter Church for most of the morning, then Frank Fuhr — would make a determination.

Both sides have the option to appeal rulings that were not in their favor. The state’s appellate level prosecutors and defense counsel will handle those appeals.

In many of Monday morning’s cases, when Villarreal argued for detention, the judges ruled in her favor.

One of these cases involved Zaccheus Hayes.

Prosecutors charged Hayes, 24, Galesburg, with first-degree murder on allegations that he shot Christopher Bivens to death on March 26, court records state. He also faces gun and drug charges.

Hayes, who made his first appearance on the charges in March, initially had a $2 million bail, according to court records. Before Monday’s change, he would have had to post a $200,000 bond to be released.

Villarreal’s arguments included that Hayes’ alleged offenses were serious and that he has posed a danger to the community.

Khoury’s arguments included that Hayes could be adequately controlled through GPS monitoring and house arrest.

Fuhr opted for detention.

“I do find that he is a danger to the community,” the judge said.

Khoury said Hayes intended to appeal.

In another case, involving gun charges, the judge ruled against Villarreal’s recommendation for incarceration.

She said later that she also intended to appeal.

Lee Enterprises reporter Brenden Moore contributed to this report.

