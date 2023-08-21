Hundreds of police officers and fire personnel from Quad-City agencies will be at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline throughout the week conducting training.

According to the media release, the training will cover tactics for the integration of law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services resources during violent events to maximize victim survival. Personnel from the Vibrant Credit Union are assisting as civilian role players.

Instructors will train officers on incident command principles, responding to an active shooter or similar event, rescue task force tactics, and emergency medical best practices. The instructors for the training are from Bettendorf, Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal.

One of the lead instructors, Sgt. Chad Brodersen, East Moline Police, said conducting the Rescue Task Force across disciplines and agencies will help strengthen core capabilities and response to critical incidents.

"This training expands on our existing training to respond to active shooters or mass casualty events so that emergency services can help save lives," Brodersen said.

Fire Department personnel from Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf, and the Rock Island Arsenal are participating in the training. Police Department personnel from Silvis, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island County, Milan, Coal Valley, and the Illinois State Police also are participating in the training.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said the training exercise demonstrates a strong level of cooperation between law enforcement and fire departments in the region.

"By training together, we can better prepare for a major crisis and increase survival for potential victims of such a tragedy," Gault said.

The goal of the training is to have a standardized Rescue Task Force guideline for the region.

Troy Said, Bettendorf assistant fire chief, said mass casualty incidences require a multi-agency approach to effectively manage the scene and the training is crucial to provide the best outcome for the people they serve.

The training is sponsored by Moline Team Training Unit IV and is certified by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training & Standards boards.