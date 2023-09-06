A person died in East Moline Police Department custody early Wednesday morning.

The department, in a statement issued around 7 a.m., did not release details of the person’s identity, but provided some information about the incident.

Officers responded at 12:59 a.m. to the 400 block of 17th Avenue to investigate a report of a burglary in progress, according to the release. When they arrived, officers saw a person matching the alleged burglar’s description who rode away on a bicycle when the officers attempted a stop.

Police captured the person after a short chase, the department release stated. The person began having apparent medical issues shortly after the arrest, while still at the scene with officers.

The department release said the officers provided aid until emergency medical services arrived and took the person to the hospital.

The person died later and the cause was unknown as of the time the department issued the release.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force will conduct the death investigation, the police department said.

The task force is a joint unit of police investigators from the Illinois State Police and local agencies in the county. It investigates shootings by police or other incidents involving police officers. The agency involved in the incident does not contribute any investigators.

Once it completes an investigation, the task force presents the gathered evidence to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether the officers involved in the incident acted appropriately.

The East Moline Police Department said the task force will release further information about the investigation.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson will release the identity of the person who died after notifying the family, according to the police department news release.

