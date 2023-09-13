After the gunfire started, someone screamed.

Several people also ran out of the front door of the Rock Island home where a house party had just come to an abrupt halt, a detective testified Tuesday.

Zavion A. McNair, 19, left the house too, but he fell out of the front door and tumbled down the stairs. As he fell, he dropped something, likely a firearm.

Glen J. Evans Jr., also 19, followed McNair outside, the detective said. He had a firearm too and fired multiple shots at McNair. When he was done, Evans stepped over McNair, collected the fallen object and left.

Rock Island Police Detective Luke Serra testified Tuesday before Judge Frank Fuhr that this was what investigators saw and heard when they reviewed security footage from the residence in the 2000 block of 33rd Street, where the shooting occurred.

The detective testified during Evans’ preliminary hearing. The 19-year-old now faces a charge of first-degree murder for the Aug. 19 shooting. He was initially charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities said McNair died on the way to the hospital.

Preliminary hearings are an early test of the state’s case against a defendant. Prosecutors provide an outline of what police think occurred and the evidence supporting that narrative. A judge must then decide if the case has the weight to continue. The defense can also ask questions about the testimony given during the hearing.

Rock Island County Assistant State’s Attorney John D. McCooley and Assistant Public Defender Rebecca Klein questioned Serra on Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 2:54 a.m., Serra said. When they arrived, police found McNair at the bottom of the steps and 9mm shell casings on scene.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate McNair had wounds from eight gunshots.

They also found Evans, who had returned to the party, Serra testified. He had a gunshot wound in his left calf and told police McNair shot him first.

Police also interviewed other people at the house, Serra told the court. They told officers Evans and McNair were arguing about a gun.

During that quarrel, both men were armed, the witnesses told police. Evans waved his firearm around and McNair had his firearm under his arm.

It was unclear in testimony whether the gun at issue was one of the ones investigators think were present that morning.

Witnesses told police that when the first shot went off, McNair still had his gun under his arm, Serra testified. None of the direct witnesses made any statements about McNair shooting Evans.

The video footage from the front of the house also showed earlier parts of the party, including Evans socializing with McNair, Serra said.

At one point, Evans left, but returned to the residence at about 2:52 a.m., Serra testified. When Evans came back, he was wearing dark gloves.

About two minutes later, the shooting started, Serra said.

When Evans returned to the house after the shooting, no gloves were visible on his hands, Serra testified. He also did not have a firearm.

Police, Serra told Klein, preserved the footage.

Later in the investigation, the police recovered two firearms, Serra testified. One was a .40-caliber. The other handgun’s caliber did not come up directly in testimony.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office initially charged Evans on Aug. 21 with second-degree murder, according to court documents.

Underlying that charge was the allegation that Evans thought the circumstances he found himself in would justify the killing or exonerate him, according to court records. Prosecutors alleged that belief was not reasonable.

The state’s attorney’s office amended the charge to first-degree murder on Aug. 25, records state.

When the attorneys finished questioning Serra, Fuhr ruled the case against Evans could continue and set the next court date for Oct. 13.

Evans’ bail was initially $500,000 for the second-degree murder charge, with a $50,000 bond required for his release, records state. The bail under the first-degree murder charge is $1 million. Evans must post a $100,000 bond before release.

Evans is the son of Rock Island County Republican Central Committee Chairman Glen J. Evans Sr., according to previous reporting.

