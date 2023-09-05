The Moline Fire Department responded to a small commercial fire early Tuesday morning.

At 4:16 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, firefighters responded to an automated fire alarm at QC Family Entertainment Center, 4401 44th Avenue. The first arriving company arrived in two minutes and reported audible and visible alarms coming from the building, a city press release said.

Fire crews made entry into the building, found that the sprinkler system activated. Crews found the room in which the sprinklers were activated and found a small fire had been extinguished by the sprinklers.

Firefighters made sure that fire was fully extinguished and had not spread to other areas. They remained on scene for one hour to assist with clean-up and property preservation.

No employees or customers were present and no injuries were reported.

Initial Moline fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engines, one aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances.

The fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations. Any questions about the incident can contact Fire Marshal Mitch Cunningham at 309-524-2250.

