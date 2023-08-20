A man accused of a weekend killing in Rock Island believed the act was justified, but authorities disagree.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of 33rd Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When police officers reached the scene, they found Zavion A. McNair, 19, Rock Island, Glen J. Evans Jr., also 19 and from Rock Island, both wounded by gunfire.

McNair died on the way to the hospital, police said. Evans, shot in the leg, was treated and released.

He has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the shooting, according to court records.

Evans shot McNair multiple times and thought the circumstances he found himself in would justify the killing or exonerate him, authorities allege in court records.

“But his belief was unreasonable,” according to the court records.

More details of what occurred between the two men was not provided in the court documents.

Evans made his first appearance on the charge on Monday, records state. His next hearing is set for Sept. 5.

Evans’ bail has been set at $500,000. To be released, he would have to post a $50,000 bond.

Evans is the son of Rock Island County Republican Central Committee Chairman Glen J. Evans Sr., according to previous reporting.