Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a shooting early Wednesday in Rock Island.

Quadril T. Lawal, 25, of Galesburg, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Friday.

Lawal, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, had attended Knox College in Galesburg where he played soccer.

Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said that officers were sent to the 500 block of 14th Avenue at 5:57 a.m. for a report of a dead person.

Officers located Lawal who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

The homicide is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

Lawal’s death is the fourth homicide in Rock Island this year. The other three are Mario Yancy on July 20 in the 1300 block of 14th Street; Julius J. Mathew on Aug. 2 in the 500 block of 6th Street; Zavion McNair on Aug. 19 in the 2000 block of 33rd Street.