The person who died early Wednesday while in East Moline police custody was a 62-year-old man.

The East Moline Police Department and the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force said officers detained the man during a burglary investigation that began just before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of 17th Avenue.

The task force, a joint law enforcement unit that investigates incidents involving police, said the man became unresponsive and the East Moline officers called an ambulance and began life-saving measures. The man later died at a hospital.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said preliminary results of an autopsy performed Wednesday indicated the man had significant cardiac issues that led to his death.

There was no evidence of trauma or foul play identified during the autopsy, Gustafson said.

Gustafson did not release the man’s identity on Wednesday. He said authorities were still trying to find the man’s next of kin.

The initial call was for a burglary in progress, according to the task force. The person who called police had video of someone on the property.

Around 1:23 a.m., an officer found someone near 17th Avenue and 6th Street who matched the suspect description, the task force states. That person, on a bicycle, fled police but they stopped him not long after at 5th Street and 15th Avenue.

The task force is comprised of investigators from the Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies based in Rock Island County. Incidents it investigates includes shootings by police.

The agency involved in an incident does not contribute any investigators to the task force team conducting the inquiry.

Once the task force completes an investigation, it presents the gathered evidence to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, which then determines whether the officers involved in the incident acted appropriately.

On Wednesday, the task force’s investigation into the East Moline death included canvassing the area of the incident, conducting interviews, collecting evidence, and reviewing video footage and radio traffic, the task force said.

East Moline officers are equipped with body cameras, the task force said.

The task force has asked that anyone who has information about the incident or who has any sort of video recording of the area to contact investigators at 309-752-4915 ext. 4935.

