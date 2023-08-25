A federal jury has convicted the last man caught in a November 2020 federal online sex sting in Rock Island that targeted adults attempting to entice minors for sexual exploitation.

Jeffrey Alan Bosaw, 55, of Bloomington, Illinois, was found guilty of one count of attempted enticement of a minor after a one-day trial held Aug. 17 in U.S. District Court, Peoria.

Attempted enticement of a minor carries a minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum term of life.

According to the criminal complaint, Bosaw attempted to meet up with a man and his 11-year-old daughter to engage in sexual activity with the girl. However, the man Bosaw was talking to over the computer was an FBI special agent conducting an internet sting on child sex predators.

Bosaw was arrested Nov. 14, 2020, in Rock Island. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19 before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Sara Darrow.

Eight other men were caught in the sting.

Seven of the other cases have been settled and the men sentenced.

Douglas L. Christensen, 58, of East Moline was sentenced Nov. 3, 2021, to 10 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Michael Robert McKinney, 25, of Silvis was sentenced July 20, 2021, to 12 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Douglas Michael Speer, 33, of Johnston, Iowa, was sentenced Oct. 20, 2021, to 11 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the Federal Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Nicholas Bryan Swank, 34, of Muscatine was sentenced Jan. 6, 2022, to 17 ½ years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Charles Walter Christopher, 45, of West Liberty was sentenced Dec. 15, 2021, to 22 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Joseph Allen Wilcher, 42, of Cedar Rapids was sentenced Feb. 24, 2022, to 10 years in prison. He is currently being held at the Federal Medical Center, Fort Worth, Texas.

Damien Pernell Shepherd, 38, of Moline, was sentenced Nov. 22, 2022, to seven years and three months in prison. He is currently being held at the Federal Correctional Institution in Milan, Michigan.

An eighth man, Auston M. McLain, 38, of Davenport, was found guilty of one count each of attempted enticement of a minor and travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activities after a two-day trial. The jury rendered its verdict June 21. McLain is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18. Attempted enticement of a minor carries a minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum term of life. Travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

