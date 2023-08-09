A Moline man faces charges in Rock Island County, accused of a stabbing.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Andrew J. Schrup, 34, with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery, according to county court records. The charges are based on allegations that Schrup stabbed one man in the ankle on Friday and kicked another about the head and body.

The knife wound required emergency surgery to repair, records state.

Court records did not provide the time and location for the incident, but indicate the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

The sheriff’s office had not yet responded to a request for more information Wednesday afternoon.

Schrup made his first appearance on Saturday, records state. His next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22.

His bail has been set at $50,000, records state. To be released, he would have to post a $5,000 bond. As a condition of bond, he would have to have no contact with the two men he is accused of attacking.