The Rock Island County State’s Attorney announced Friday that East Moline police officers acted appropriately during an arrest in which the suspect died while in custody.

The officers detained the man during a burglary investigation that began just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 400 block of 17th Avenue, according to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force. The man, later identified as Louis B. Griffin, 62, of Silvis, became unresponsive during the arrest and died at a hospital.

The task force investigates incidents involving law enforcement. It is comprised of Illinois State Police and members of the county’s policing agencies. The department under investigation does not contribute personnel to the team conducting the inquiry.

Once the investigation is complete, the task force provides the evidence to the state’s attorney, who then determines whether the officers involved in the incident acted correctly.

In relation to Griffin’s death, Adam Zimmer, the officer who first caught him, was justified in making the arrest and using force to do so, according to a news release issued Friday by the task force and the state’s attorney’s office.

“In this incident, Louis was identified as a suspect in a burglary and was fleeing from police,” the release said. “Officer Zimmer, while wearing his official police uniform, was in a marked police vehicle using lights and sirens, and used verbal commands for Griffin to stop. Griffin continued to flee on his bicycle for several blocks while being told to stop.”

Officers handcuffed Griffin during the arrest but the position of his head and face would not have restricted his breathing, the release said. They noticed Griffin's distress almost immediately, removed his handcuffs and began trying to help him.

When Griffin became unresponsive, officers called for emergency medical services about a minute after the arrest, the release states. While waiting for help, they gave Griffin two doses of Narcan, used an automated external defibrillator on him and began CPR.

The East Moline Fire Department arrived, took over Griffin’s emergency care and he was sent to Genesis Health System’s Silvis campus. The hospital pronounced him dead at 1:58 a.m.

The preliminary autopsy results showed “no signs of obvious trauma or injury to the body, and found the death attributable to cardiac arrest and natural causes.”

The examination also showed signs of abnormal heart enlargement and blockages, the release states.

Results of toxicology tests were pending as of Friday.

Griffin’s medical records showed doctors had previously diagnosed him with cardiovascular and endocrinal conditions.

The release states that police also searched Griffin and found a substance in a pants pocket and a backpack that tested positive for methamphetamine. He also had two glass pipes which also contained suspected methamphetamine.

“The evidence in this case does not support filing any charges at this time,” according to the release. “The State’s Attorney will continue to review any additional information that is obtained or discovered regarding this incident. If any new or relevant evidence is discovered, the case will be reviewed for further consideration."

