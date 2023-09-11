Five people in Moline were hospitalized due to an early morning house fire on Sunday, Sept. 10.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, the Moline Fire Department responded to a small, two-story structure fire at 1527 19th Avenue. The first fire crew arrived in six minutes and reported the residence had heavy fire showing in the front of the structure. The adjacent residence also was reported to be on fire.

The fire crew reported that several occupants required medical attention and the fire command sent an alarm request for additional ambulances. The ambulances provided advanced medical care and transported five people from the scene.

The fires were brought under control within 30 minutes and crews stayed on scene for three hours completing overhaul and looking for hidden fire still burning. It was reported that there were working smoke detectors and occupants were alerted to the fire by the detectors.

Initial Moline response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three fire engines, one aerial unit, a command vehicle, two ambulances, two off-duty chief officers, one training officer and the fire marshal.

Further assistance also was provided by the East Moline, Rock Island, Coal Valley and Arsenal Fire Departments along with the Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and the Red Cross.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.