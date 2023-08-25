Rock Island police detectives arrived at Damya Payton’s home on the afternoon of May 26, 2022, to interview her as part of their investigation of the killing of Desavion Foster.

Someone shot Foster, 19, Rock Island, around 3 p.m. on May 22, as he walked in the 1000 block of 15th Street.

On May 31, 2022, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a case against Terrionce C. Kitchen, 20, Rock Island, accusing him of killing Foster, according to county court records.

During Payton’s May 26 interview, she said she knew Kitchen and was in a relationship with him, according to affidavits in search warrants filed in August of 2022 as part of the case against Kitchen.

Payton also told investigators that she was driving her blue Nissan Altima the day Foster was killed, and had been at Kitchen’s residence in the 900 block of 14th ½ Street, the affidavits state.

She told detectives she dropped someone (not Kitchen) off, then left the residence and passed two people as they walked by a nearby church, according to the affidavits.

She said she then returned to the residence to get her cell phone, according to the affidavits. She stopped and the person she dropped off brought the phone out.

Investigators, however, found video footage that disputes Payton’s account, the affidavits state.

Payton, 22, Rock Island, also faces charges in relation to the Foster killing, records state.

On May 29, 2022, prosecutors first accused her of obstructing justice, records state. They allege Payton provided false information in an attempt to obstruct their prosecution of Kitchen.

On Aug. 21, 2023, they charged Payton in a separate case with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Filings so far in those cases do not explain in detail the allegations underlying the charges Payton faces or reference the details about Payton provided in the Kitchen search warrants.

The Rock Island Police Department and Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal were asked for more information about what led to the new charges against Payton.

In her response, Villarreal did not provide more detail, but said additional information could be released during future court hearings.

She added, however, that her office usually does not wait this long to file or upgrade charges unless additional information is found. She did not elaborate.

The police department declined to comment.

What the church cameras show

After Foster’s killing, police obtained security camera footage from the surrounding neighborhood, the Kitchen search warrant affidavits state. Some of this footage was from a nearby church.

In that footage, Foster and another man can be seen walking east on 10th Avenue, nearing 14th Street, when a dark blue Nissan Altima comes into view, traveling south on 14th Street, then turning west onto 10th Avenue. Foster and his companion appear to gesture at the vehicle, which reaches 12th Street and turns north out of view.

The Altima had no registration, but there was a temporary Illinois registration affixed to the upper rear windshield on the driver’s side, according to the affidavits.

The affidavits do not state whether the driver or other occupants, if any, of the Altima are visible in the footage.

After the Altima passes them, Foster and the other man continue east until they reach an alley between 14 ½ and 15th streets, according to the affidavit. Then they appear to look north for a moment before starting east again. They finally turn south on 15th Street and leave the church camera’s view.

The Altima appears again shortly after this, leaving the same alley and turning west onto 10th Avenue. As it does so, a person leaves the same alley. The affidavit describes this person as an unknown male black who is clothed all in black.

He jogs toward the intersection of 10th Avenue and 15th Street, then also heads south on 15th Street out of camera view. A very brief time later, the person reappears, sprinting back toward the alley he had just left.

The camera in the alley

Investigators also obtained footage from a camera that covers the alley where it is bounded by 9th and 10th avenues and 14 ½ and 15th streets.

The Altima is visible parked on the parking slab for Kitchen’s residence in the 900 block of 14th ½ Street, according to the affidavit. The Altima pulls into the alley traveling north, leaving the camera’s view. Shortly after, it comes back through the alley, this time southbound and traveling slowly. It again leaves the camera’s view.

The affidavit again provides no details about whether any of the Altima’s occupants were visible in the footage.

Not long after that, an unknown person, dressed all in black, sprints north along the alley. The person runs onto the same parking slab and then northwest out of view.

Investigators interviewed people at neighboring residences and were told no one matching the description of the running person entered those residences before or after the shooting was reported.

This footage also does not show the events Payton described during her interview – her dropping someone off then returning for and getting the phone, the affidavits state.

City cameras

Detectives checked city cameras in the area and found further footage of the Altima, the affidavits state. At about 2:55 p.m. it turns north onto 11th Street from 10th Avenue.

It makes several more turns before turning west onto 6th Avenue from 9th Street. Police checked other city cameras and the Altima is not seen again.

A detective went to the area where the Nissan was last seen and found a vehicle matching the description, the affidavits state. The Altima the detective found was Payton’s vehicle.

An eyewitness account

The affidavit also includes statements from the man police say was walking with Foster.

Foster’s companion said they were walking east on 10th Avenue in the area of 14 ½ Street when an unknown person started yelling at them. Foster’s companion described this person as a male black wearing black clothing.

The pair continued walking. Foster’s companion told police that when he and Foster turned south on 15th Street, the person yelling at them followed.

When Foster’s companion looked back, he saw the person in dark clothing pull a handgun from his waistband.

The man with Foster said the person in black fired about four times at him and Foster. Foster’s companion ran away.

While canvassing the area after the attack, detectives found a trail of blood on the west sidewalk in the 1000 block of 15th Street, the affidavit states.

One of them followed the trail north. It led to spent 9mm casings just south of the intersection with 10th Avenue.

Court proceedings

The cases against Kitchen and Payton remained pending Friday.

Kitchen's next court date is Sept. 1, records state. Payton is next scheduled to appear in court for both her cases on Sept. 5.

To be released, Kitchen would have to post $1 million in cash, records state.

Payton was released Friday on a $500,000 recognizance bond, records state. As a condition of her release, she must wear a GPS bracelet.

Records did not detail why she was released on her own recognizance.