The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 19-year-old man fatally wounded Saturday during a shooting in Rock Island.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of 33rd Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When police officers reached the scene, they found two people wounded. One of them died on the way to the hospital.

The man who died has been identified as Zavion A. McNair, 19, Rock Island, county Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

The other person, wounded in the leg, has been identified as Glen J. Evans Jr., also 19 and from Rock Island, according to the police department. His wound was not considered life threatening and he was released after treatment.

Evans has been accused of second-degree murder in relation to the shooting, police said.

At last report, Evans was in custody at the Rock Island County Jail pending a first appearance. Further details about his court case were not available Sunday.

An autopsy for McNair is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Gustafson said.

The shooting remained under investigation by Rock Island police, the coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Division, Gustafson said.