Justice for 25-year-old homicide victim Davion Roe will have to wait until witnesses decide to cooperate with authorities, Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said.

On Monday, the second of two men accused in the Chicago man's murder last summer in Rock Island had his case dismissed because of a lack of witness cooperation with authorities, she said.

Marlon Keyshawn Martin Jr., 24, of Davenport, was released from the Rock Island County Jail after Rock Island County prosecutors had to dismiss the case when alleged witnesses to the crime failed to show for the trial that was scheduled to start Monday morning.

On Jan. 27, the case against the other man accused in Roe's shooting death, Devonte Dazel Hall, 30, of Rock Island, also was dismissed because of uncooperative witnesses.

Both men had been charged with first-degree murder. Since murder has no statute of limitations and dismissal means double jeopardy won't apply, the charges can be filed again once prosecutors can secure cooperating witnesses.

"Davion Roe’s family will not get justice until his accused murderers are brought to trial and convicted of his killing," Villarreal said.

"The State’s Attorney’s office moved to dismiss murder charges against defendants Marlon Martin and Devonte Hall because crucial witnesses to Davion’s murder were uncooperative in law enforcement’s investigation leading up to trial," Villarreal added.

"But these charges were dismissed with leave to reinstate, which means that they can be brought again if these witnesses cooperate in the prosecution of Martin and Hall," she said. "There is no statute of limitations for the crime of murder, and we intend to hold Martin and Hall accountable for Roe’s senseless killing."

Villarreal said residents of any community must engage honestly with all levels of law enforcement if crimes were going to be investigated and offenders were going to be prosecuted and held accountable.

"Holding defendants accountable for violent crime in Rock Island County takes a community effort," Villarreal said.

"Law enforcement and prosecutors cannot bring a criminal case without witnesses to the crime," she said. "And our court system cannot deliver on its promise of justice without the public’s help.

"We need everyone in our community to band together to ensure that it is a safe place to live for all," she added. "Without the public’s participation in the criminal justice system, Davion and his family will not receive the justice they deserve."

Hall was on federal supervised release and Martin was on parole out of the Iowa Department of Corrections at the time Roe was gunned down.

At 9:50 p.m. July 15, 2022, Rock Island Police were sent to the Century Woods apartment complex on Rock Island's west end to investigate the shooting.

Roe died of a single gunshot wound to the head, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

Hall is currently serving a 30-month sentence in the Federal Correctional Institute in Oxford, Wisconsin, for violating his supervised release.

According to electronic records of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Hall is not scheduled to be released until April 6, 2024.

Hall had been out of federal prison for only nine months when he became a suspect in the death of Roe, having been released from custody of the Bureau of Prisons on Oct. 5, 2021.

Hall was sentenced to federal prison in 2015.

During a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, held Jan 15, 2015, Hall pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, The Hobbs Act, enacted in 1946, prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce "in any way or degree."

Hall was charged in connection with the March 25, 2014, armed robberies of the 7-Eleven at 2930 16th St. in Moline and the Kwik Shop at 2805 Telegraph Road in Davenport. He initially was charged in Scott County District Court and Rock Island County Circuit Court. Those charges were dropped when the federal charges were filed.

During a sentencing hearing held Sept. 17, 2015, U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Hall to 84 months, or seven years, in federal prison for the weapons conviction, with credit for the time he served in custody awaiting trial.

Martin was on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections when he was arrested in connection with Roe's murder.

He had been convicted of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in connection with a May 29, 2017, armed robbery in the Village of East Davenport. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Martin initially was sentenced Dec. 1, 2017, to two years on supervised probation, however, he twice violated his probation, the second time by being caught with a gun. He was then charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On July 26, 2018, Martin was sentenced to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections on the original conspiracy charge, and a concurrent term of five years for the weapons charge.

Martin was released from prison and placed on parole on Feb. 4, 2022. His parole ended Oct. 18, 2022.