Another person has been charged in relation to the killing of Desavion Foster in Rock Island last year.

Foster, 19, Rock Island, was shot to death on May 22, 2022, in the area of 10th Avenue and 15th Street, according to previous reporting.

Damya Payton, 22, Rock Island, faces one charge of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records.

The case against him was pending Tuesday, records state.

The Rock Island Police Department confirmed this morning that Payton’s arrest was related to the shooting of Foster.

Payton was in custody pending a first court appearance, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and court records.

This article will be updated.