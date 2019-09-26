CEDAR RAPIDS — A Clinton woman hid in the Cedar River early Wednesday in a failed attempt to evade arrest.
An officer found Jasmine M. Sheley, 19, near Harrison Elementary School on 11th Street NE at 1:01 a.m., Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said.
Police said Sheley had warrants for her arrest out of Scott County.
Buelow said Sheley fled. About a minute later, her vehicle was found crashed into the embankment at First Street and L Avenue NW. Her vehicle was on the levee, Buelow said.
Authorities said Sheley got out of her vehicle and went down the embankment.
“She ended up submerged up to her mid-torso in the river and was found holding herself to the embankment with foliage,” Buelow said.
Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to the scene to help get Sheley out of the water, Buelow said.
She now faces charges in Linn County of failure to maintain control, disobeying a traffic signal, driving without a license and not having insurance.
She was returned to Scott County, where she had warrants for “numerous probation violations” related to a forgery arrest, Buelow said.