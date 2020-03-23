Woman sentenced to 50 years for acts resulting in son's death in Davenport

A Chicago woman residing in Davenport at the time of her 5-year-old son’s beating death has been sentenced to 50 years in prison
Jacqueline M. Rambert, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death. The acts resulted in the death of her 5-year-old son Ja’Shawn Russell.
A charge of first-degree murder was dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.
Rambert was sentenced Friday during a hearing in Scott County District Court. Scott County District Judge Tom Reidel ordered that the 50-year sentences run concurrent. Both of the charges are Class B felonies under Iowa law.
While the sentences will run concurrent, under Iowa law Rambert must serve 40%, or 20 years, of the 50-year sentence on the charge of child endangerment resulting in death before she can be considered for parole.
She will serve her sentence in the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women in Mitchellville.
Her former boyfriend, Tre Henderson, 28, also of Chicago, was found guilty Feb. 13 by a Scott County jury of first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death.
Sentencing is set for April 8.
First-degree murder under Iowa law carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
On April 27, 2018, Rambert called 911 because her son Ja’Shawn was choking and unresponsive, according to the arrest affidavit.
The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport and later airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City with life-threatening injuries. Ja’Shawn died May 1.
An autopsy determined he died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head. The autopsy also revealed numerous injuries of the torso and extremities, including multiple healing rib fractures and contusions of the diaphragm. Rambert was arrested in Chicago in August. Henderson was arrested in Indiana.
Court documents said Henderson assaulted the boy in April of 2018, causing head and other injuries that resulted in the boy vomiting several times over a four-day period.