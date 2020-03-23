Woman sentenced to 50 years for acts resulting in son's death in Davenport

A Chicago woman residing in Davenport at the time of her 5-year-old son’s beating death has been sentenced to 50 years in prison

Jacqueline M. Rambert, 26, pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death. The acts resulted in the death of her 5-year-old son Ja’Shawn Russell.

A charge of first-degree murder was dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

Rambert was sentenced Friday during a hearing in Scott County District Court. Scott County District Judge Tom Reidel ordered that the 50-year sentences run concurrent. Both of the charges are Class B felonies under Iowa law.

While the sentences will run concurrent, under Iowa law Rambert must serve 40%, or 20 years, of the 50-year sentence on the charge of child endangerment resulting in death before she can be considered for parole.

She will serve her sentence in the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women in Mitchellville.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her former boyfriend, Tre Henderson, 28, also of Chicago, was found guilty Feb. 13 by a Scott County jury of first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death.

Sentencing is set for April 8.