CAMBRIDGE – A woman who was arrested a year ago on October 4 entered a negotiated plea to Class 1 felony possession of cannabis and was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Kayla R. Harding, 31, of Brier, Wash. retrieved a car that had been towed by state police and gave a statement to police acknowledging that the car was hers. It had 300 pounds of cannabis in it.
In addition to her prison term, Harding will have two years of mandatory supervised release and a fine of $19,000. A $900,000 street value fine was reduced to judgment, meaning she will owe it, but the state will not regularly bring her to court to collect.
A Class X felony charge of possession with intent to deliver cannabis was dismissed.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor accepted the plea agreement and made a recommendation for Impact Incarceration or “boot camp” in which her sentence could be significantly reduced.