Woman gets probation on charge of failing to report a fatal collision

A Moline woman charged after she failed to report a fatal collision in Silvis in 2018 has been sentenced to probation in Rock Island County.
Olivia M. Lopez, 28, was sentenced Monday by Judge Frank Fuhr to 36 months of probation for failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, according to Rock Island County court records.
Lopez, driving a 2006 BMW on Sept. 3, 2018, left the scene of an accident in the 1400 block of 11th Street, Silvis, court records state. Isaac Morales was killed in that accident. After leaving the scene, Lopez failed to report the collision to the Silvis Police Department within 30 minutes.
Morales, 22, Silvis, died on Sept. 14, 2018, while he was hospitalized in Peoria, according to his obituary.
Silvis police reports released to the newspaper include a narrative of what happened based on interviews, including with Lopez, and other evidence.
Silvis police learned of Morales' injuries when they were contacted by staff at Genesis Health System's Illini Campus who told them Morales was critically injured and being treated at the hospital. He was brought in by a woman who then left, the staff members said.
Morales had apparently been hurt in a hit-and-run collision. The woman who took Morales inside left her name (it was not Lopez) with hospital security, then got in a car driven by another woman, and they left.
You have free articles remaining.
During interviews with Morales' family at the hospital, Silvis police learned Morales and Lopez had a relationship and that the woman who brought Morales into the hospital was a friend of Lopez's. Police were able to find Lopez and her friend and interviewed them.
Initially both denied knowing anything, then they said they were out driving and found Morales injured by the side of the road and took him to the hospital.
The two then told police that it was Lopez who struck Morales by accident.
The incident began when Lopez and her friend drove to the home of one of Morales' relatives. There they saw Morales with another woman. Lopez's friend, who was the passenger in the BMW, told Lopez to just leave. Lopez was accelerating away when Morales jumped on the hood of the BMW.
Lopez braked and Morales was thrown from the hood. He landed in front of the vehicle which ran over him and dragged him. After that, Lopez and her friend put Morales in the BMW and drove him to Genesis.
After giving this final account of what happened, Lopez also took police officers to the area where she hit Morales.
Lopez pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to report a fatal collision on Oct. 17 after a negotiation with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office, court records state.
Fuhr's sentence was made with the help of a pre-sentence investigation report. Such reports provide details of a defendant's background and are designed to help a judge determine the appropriate sentence.