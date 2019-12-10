Woman gets probation on charge of failing to report a fatal collision

Morales had apparently been hurt in a hit-and-run collision. The woman who took Morales inside left her name (it was not Lopez) with hospital security, then got in a car driven by another woman, and they left.

During interviews with Morales' family at the hospital, Silvis police learned Morales and Lopez had a relationship and that the woman who brought Morales into the hospital was a friend of Lopez's. Police were able to find Lopez and her friend and interviewed them.

Initially both denied knowing anything, then they said they were out driving and found Morales injured by the side of the road and took him to the hospital.

The two then told police that it was Lopez who struck Morales by accident.

The incident began when Lopez and her friend drove to the home of one of Morales' relatives. There they saw Morales with another woman. Lopez's friend, who was the passenger in the BMW, told Lopez to just leave. Lopez was accelerating away when Morales jumped on the hood of the BMW.

Lopez braked and Morales was thrown from the hood. He landed in front of the vehicle which ran over him and dragged him. After that, Lopez and her friend put Morales in the BMW and drove him to Genesis.