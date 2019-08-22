A woman has been charged with aggravated battery in Rock Island County based on an accusation that she stabbed a person on Aug. 14.
Tyqueriyah S. Key, 20, Rock Island, was charged on Aug. 15, according to Rock Island County court records. She is alleged to have used a knife to injure the victim. Records did not state how serious the injuries were.
The alleged stabbing happened at 11:09 p.m. in the 3500 block of 70th Street, Moline, according to Moline Police Department reports. Key was arrested at 12:01 a.m. in the same block.
Key was in custody Thursday, held on a $20,000 bail, according to court records and the Rock Island County Jail.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 3, records state.