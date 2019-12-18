Woman charged with perjury after filing false protective order alleging abuse of a child

A Davenport woman is charged with perjury after police say she filed a false report alleging an adult was sexually abusing a child.

Precious Kashimer Purnell, 20, 1921 Lillian Ave., was arrested Wednesday and was being held at Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond, cash or surety.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police, on April 25 Purnell reported a man was sexually abusing a child.

On May 2, she filed for an order of protection on behalf of the child. Purnell signed the form that states “I certify under penalty of perjury and pursuant to the laws of the State of Iowa that the information I have provided in this petition is true and correct.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A temporary protective order was issued against the man. Then May 15, prior to trial, Purnell had the protective order dismissed.

Davenport Police obtained a search warrant on Oct. 11 to look at the social services notes on Purnell, the man and the child regarding a phone call made April 24 and notes related to the phone call. The call or calls were made from University Hospital, Iowa City.

After the investigation, Purnell admitted the allegations were false and the abuse did not occur.