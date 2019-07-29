CAMBRIDGE — A Davenport woman will see her criminal damage case move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following Monday's preliminary hearing.
Alexandra A. Anderson, 21, was charged July 22 with Class 4 felony criminal damage to property after an incident at Hodge's Towing in Geneseo.
Geneseo Police Sergeant Jamison Weisser testified to taking a complaint from Don Anderson, the manager at the towing business, about a person striking his fence while leaving the lot and taking off. A motorized gate was damaged, according to the manager, who said the suspect was driving a gray Chevy pickup with a taillight dangling from the back.
Weisser said minutes later he saw the pickup in question turning from Chicago Street onto Main Street and made a traffic stop. He said the driver appeared to be aggressive and driving at a high rate of speed.
Anderson told Weisser that a female had been driving when the gate was hit. When Weisser made the stop, he said there were two passengers — one female and one male, but he said the driver, Anderson, did state that state police had her vehicle on a 24-hour hold and she went to the towing business to recover some property from it. She told the officer the towing firm manager had told her not to get the property, but she obtained it anyway and struck the fence and left.
The towing business got a quote of $7,810 from Interstate Fence to repair the motorized fence and gate, according to Weisser.
Judge Gregory Chickris found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and an Aug. 22 pre-trial hearing was set. Anderson is free on a $20,000 recognizance bond.