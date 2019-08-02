An East Moline woman has been accused of setting a fire early Friday at a Moline apartment building.
Brittney Dillon, 25, is charged with aggravated arson and residential arson, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend Dillon knowingly caused partial damage by arson to a building of the Timber Ridge Apartments in the 2100 block of 18th Avenue, Moline. She allegedly knew there were people present.
Moline Police Department reports state the fire happened about 1 a.m. and a man and woman were listed as victims.
Dillon was arrested about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of 6th Avenue, Moline, reports state.
Neither the reports nor the court records gave an indication as to the extent or severity of the fire Dillon is accused of setting. They also did not specify whether there were any injuries. Being listed as a victim in a report does not necessarily mean the person listed was injured.
Representatives of the Moline police and fire departments were not available to provide more information Friday afternoon.
Dillon appeared Friday afternoon before Judge Richard A. Zimmer who read the charges to her and appointed the Rock Island County Public Defender's Office to represent her.
She was then returned to the custody of the Rock Island County Jail, where she was being held on a $50,000 bail. To be released she would have to post a $5,000 bail.
Her next court date has been set for Aug. 20.