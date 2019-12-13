With Scott County Jail approaching capacity, inmates will be housed in Clinton

Clinton County Jail will house up to 12 adult inmates from Scott County at the cost of $55 a day.

As of Thursday, there were 12 Scott County inmates in Clinton County. And Bush said there isn't a specific reason those 12 inmates had to be transferred Clinton County Jail.

"Really, it has a lot to do with jail design — and that there are times when we are restricted in the ways we can house certain inmates," Bush said.

"We have keep-separate inmates. We have inmates here who have mental-health issues. Sometimes there are too many females," Bush said. "But it is common for us to move general population inmates to other counties when we have a large population. But we also have to make moves because of the specific needs of inmates no matter how close we are to capacity."

Bush said general-population inmates — those who pose the lowest security and safety risks — tend to be transferred first.

Clinton County had just finished its new, 115-bed jail in September and it is well under capacity. With 12 inmates from Scott County, Clinton sees a revenue of $660 per day.

The cost of sending inmates to other counties — which can reach $80 a day — is one of the reasons Scott County is exploring several plans to expand the size of the jail.

The county could spend upwards of $14 million on adding space to the jail. According to projections from Wold Architects and Engineers, the jail population in the county could approach 450 by 2037.

